 Gujarat: PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, World's Largest Centre For International Jewellery Business; WATCH VIDEO
Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, World's Largest Centre For International Jewellery Business | Twitter | ANI

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Diamond Bourse, the world's largest centre for international diamond and jewellery business in Surat.

It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds

Surat Diamond Bourse will be the world’s largest and modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business. It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’

The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults.

