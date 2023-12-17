Gujarat: PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, World's Largest Centre For International Jewellery Business; WATCH VIDEO

PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, World's Largest Centre For International Jewellery Business | Twitter | ANI

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Diamond Bourse, the world's largest centre for international diamond and jewellery business in Surat.

It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds

Surat Diamond Bourse will be the world’s largest and modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business. It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

It will be the world’s largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business. It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.… pic.twitter.com/itJi0jlKBI — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’

The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults.