Video: Narendra Modi Pats UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Back As He Greets Him At NDA Parliamentary Meet

New Delhi: Days after Lok Sabha results were announced, a meeting of the newly elected MPs was held on Friday at Parliament, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other key leaders were present. At the NDA parliamentary meeting venue, Narendra Modi patted UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's back while the two greeted each other. Yogi Adityanath also bowed down extending his respect for Narendra Modi. The gesture was captured on camera and the video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Netizens soon sprung into speculative reactions, trying to draw conclusions from what the gesture possibly implied. X user @desiknight said, "It reminds me of Atal Ji tapping on Modi Ji, three decades back." @withLoveBihar said, "Looks like consolation.

Narendra Modi hails UP CM on his Birthday

This comes two days after Narendra Modi extended wishes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on his 52nd birthday on Wednesday, June 5. Extending his wishes for Yogi Adityanath, Narendra Modi hailed UP CM and listed his contribution for making UP a better place to be in. Taking to his official X account, Narendra Modi said, "Birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh CM, @myogiadityanath Ji on his birthday. He is working for UP’s progress and for empowering the poor and downtrodden. I wish him a long and healthy life in the times to come."

Yogi Adityanath replied to the tweet. His post in Hindi translated to English said, "Your heartfelt and energetic wishes are a source of immense inspiration for me. Under your successful guidance, the concept of 'Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh - Developed Uttar Pradesh', preserving heritage and development, is becoming a reality. Many thanks for the good wishes!".

The meeting was held at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building, and Narendra Modi was welcomed with chants of 'Modi Modi'. As he arrived to join the meeting, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the Constitution of India with his forehead.