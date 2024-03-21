Video: Intermediate Students Stage Protest In Patna Against Govt's Decision To Discontinue Plus 2 Classes In Colleges | X

Patna: Intermediate students are protesting outside the JDU office in Patna, expressing their discontent over the Bihar government's decision to discontinue plus 2 classes conducted in colleges from April 1. Speaking to ANI, a student, Sonam, said that we have been told to continue our intermediate education in schools and not universities. "We have been told to continue our Intermediate education in schools and not University. We are facing a lot of problems. Our one academic year would go to waste," a student said on Thursday.

"They should implement the new rule for those students who want to avail it now after taking their Class 10th exams. Why should it apply to us when we have already taken admission?" she added. Another student said that since they had already paid fees they would lose a lot of money. "It can happen from next session. We are facing a lot of problems and we have also paid fees," said one of the protesting students.

Earlier in February, the Bihar government announced the discontinuation of plus two (intermediate) classes in colleges affiliated with various universities in the state. In a notification issued on February 21, the Education department stated that although such courses had been discontinued in Patna University about a decade ago, the same will now cease to be held at colleges falling under other varsities from the academic session starting in April this year.

Read Also Pune: MBA Students At Asma Institute Protest Over Alleged Financial and Academic Fraud

According to the notification, the intermediate education (in all three streams -- arts, science and commerce) will now be imparted only in higher secondary schools from the new session. The department also stated that the Universities Act includes a proposal to separate intermediate (plus two) from colleges. The UGC and Administrative Reforms Commission had also recommended delinking intermediate education from degree colleges. But, some universities in the state continued with the Intermediate (plus two) education.