VIDEO: Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli District

Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli District

Amaravati, October 21: In a shocking incident, a huge whale washed ashore a beach in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli District. The video of the sighting of the massive marine creature is going viral on social media. The whale was spotted by a few youngsters who had gone for fishing near the beach. They filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media.

The incident occurred at the beach news Peddathinarla village in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh. The youngsters who had gone for fishing noticed the carcass of the huge whale that had been brought to the shore by the strong sea waves.

Weight And Height Of The Whale

The whale which is estimated to weigh nearly 40 tonnes, measures about 25 feet in length and 10 feet in width, as per reports. Locals were amazed to witness such a massive creature up close, as such incidents are rare along this coastline.

Cause Of Death

It is being said that the authorities are expected to visit the site and examine the whale to determine the exact cause of its death. There are reports that large sea animals occasionally wash ashore due to natural causes, changes in water temperature or disorientation while migrating.

Earlier Incident

A massive whale was caught by fishermen in the net off the Atchutapuram coast in the Anakapalli district, earlier in April 2024. Anakapalli Forest Officer said that the fishermen informed them about the incident after which they immediately reached the spot and verified the giant sea creature. He also said that the whale was alive when they reached the spot.

The forest department officials and the fishermen swung into action and made efforts to rescue the whale. After a long struggle, the giant whale was rescued and released into the sea.