 Video: Fish-Laden Truck Overturns In Telangana's Mahabubabad; Locals Flee With Fish Instead Of Helping Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Fish-Laden Truck Overturns In Telangana's Mahabubabad; Locals Flee With Fish Instead Of Helping Injured

Video: Fish-Laden Truck Overturns In Telangana's Mahabubabad; Locals Flee With Fish Instead Of Helping Injured

A bizarre incident took place in Telangana's Mahabubabad on Tuesday after a fish-laden truck overturned, but instead of helping the injured locals scrambled to pick up the fish and fled the scene

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
@TeluguScribe

A bizarre incident took place in Telangana’s Mahabubabad on Tuesday when a truck carrying a load of fish overturned near Maripeda. As per reports, instead of assisting the injured in the accident, local residents scrambled to collect the fish seen scattered across the road. They were seen looting the fish and filling it in bags before fleeing the scene. 

A video of the event, showing the locals frantically collecting the fish, quickly went viral on social media. 

Watch the video here:

The accident occurred as the lorry, traveling from Khammam to Warangal, lost control and flipped, causing its cargo of fish to spill onto the road.

FPJ Shorts
NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Tamil Nadu In Crackdown On Anti-Election Campaign Linked To Hizb-ut-Tahrir
NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Tamil Nadu In Crackdown On Anti-Election Campaign Linked To Hizb-ut-Tahrir
Video: Masked Man Rings Door Bell, Snatches Woman’s Gold Chain As She Opens Gate & Flees On Scooter With Accomplice In Ghaziabad
Video: Masked Man Rings Door Bell, Snatches Woman’s Gold Chain As She Opens Gate & Flees On Scooter With Accomplice In Ghaziabad
VIDEO: Pit Bull Attacks, Bites Calf's Face In Delhi's Burari; Netizens Demand Strict Action Against Owner
VIDEO: Pit Bull Attacks, Bites Calf's Face In Delhi's Burari; Netizens Demand Strict Action Against Owner
‘Our Pairing Is Just Like Siddharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’: Bigg Boss Marathi’s Arbaz Patel On His Camaraderie With Nikki Tamboli (Exclusive)
‘Our Pairing Is Just Like Siddharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’: Bigg Boss Marathi’s Arbaz Patel On His Camaraderie With Nikki Tamboli (Exclusive)

One injured in the accident

One person sustained injuries in the incident. 

However, despite the need for help, locals focused on gathering the fish instead of offering aid to the injured.

Netizens reacted with satire and criticism, commenting on the strange behaviour of the people who did not even think about taking the injured to the hospital. 

As per reports, police arrived at the scene and arrested several individuals involved in looting the fish. 

This incident came after similar events in the region. 

In May, a lorry carrying liquor bottles overturned in Secunderabad's Boinpally and locals rushed to seize the alcohol bottles. 

Additionally, a petrol tanker overturned on Gannavaram highway in Krishna district, causing panic. However, some residents returned with containers to collect the leaking fuel.

(Courtesy: 10TV News Telugu)

Read Also
Video: Liquor Lovers Run Away With Seized Alcohol Bottles As Police Place Them For Destruction In...
article-image

In another instance, a van transporting chickens lost control and overturned in Medak district, scattering 1,200 chickens across the road. Once again, locals and motorists took advantage of the situation, grabbing the chickens and leaving the scene.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Tamil Nadu In Crackdown On Anti-Election Campaign Linked To...

NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Tamil Nadu In Crackdown On Anti-Election Campaign Linked To...

Video: Masked Man Rings Door Bell, Snatches Woman’s Gold Chain As She Opens Gate & Flees On...

Video: Masked Man Rings Door Bell, Snatches Woman’s Gold Chain As She Opens Gate & Flees On...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 24, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 24, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Video: Fish-Laden Truck Overturns In Telangana's Mahabubabad; Locals Flee With Fish Instead Of...

Video: Fish-Laden Truck Overturns In Telangana's Mahabubabad; Locals Flee With Fish Instead Of...

'Katoge To Batoge’: Yogi Adityanath’s Return To Hardline Hindutva Ahead Of Crucial By-Elections

'Katoge To Batoge’: Yogi Adityanath’s Return To Hardline Hindutva Ahead Of Crucial By-Elections