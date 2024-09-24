Video: Fish-Laden Truck Overturns In Telangana's Mahabubabad; Locals Flee With Fish Instead Of Helping Injured

@TeluguScribe

A bizarre incident took place in Telangana’s Mahabubabad on Tuesday when a truck carrying a load of fish overturned near Maripeda. As per reports, instead of assisting the injured in the accident, local residents scrambled to collect the fish seen scattered across the road. They were seen looting the fish and filling it in bags before fleeing the scene.

A video of the event, showing the locals frantically collecting the fish, quickly went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

The accident occurred as the lorry, traveling from Khammam to Warangal, lost control and flipped, causing its cargo of fish to spill onto the road.

One injured in the accident

One person sustained injuries in the incident.

However, despite the need for help, locals focused on gathering the fish instead of offering aid to the injured.

Netizens reacted with satire and criticism, commenting on the strange behaviour of the people who did not even think about taking the injured to the hospital.

Greedy and shameless public — sam123456 (@sam123456noxx) September 24, 2024

మరిపెడ వాళ్లకే చేపల పండగ ఇవాళ 🤣 — Ashok Kumar (@AshokBanothBRS) September 24, 2024

Edho okati le vadi ni ayte first hospital ki chercharu my dear manushulu🙏 — ᴋᴀʀᴛʜɪᴋᴇʏᴀ𝕏 (@TheVk18) September 24, 2024

As per reports, police arrived at the scene and arrested several individuals involved in looting the fish.

This incident came after similar events in the region.

In May, a lorry carrying liquor bottles overturned in Secunderabad's Boinpally and locals rushed to seize the alcohol bottles.

liquor lorry overturned at bowenpally pic.twitter.com/yGEdE5uKqF — amanadh (@amanadh1989) May 22, 2024

Additionally, a petrol tanker overturned on Gannavaram highway in Krishna district, causing panic. However, some residents returned with containers to collect the leaking fuel.

(Courtesy: 10TV News Telugu)

In another instance, a van transporting chickens lost control and overturned in Medak district, scattering 1,200 chickens across the road. Once again, locals and motorists took advantage of the situation, grabbing the chickens and leaving the scene.