Video: Liquor Lovers Run Away With Seized Alcohol Bottles As Police Place Them For Destruction In AP’s Guntur

A chaotic scene unfolded in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur when locals disrupted a police operation to destroy confiscated liquor on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Etukuru Road, where the Guntur police were in the process of disposing of liquor valued at ₹50 lakh, seized from various illegal cases.

However, despite their presence, a group of people swarmed the site, seizing as many liquor bottles as they could, while officers struggled to maintain order.

A purported video of the incident has now surfaced on social media showing people boldly looting liquor bottles in broad daylight, even as police tried to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. The incident has since gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the liquor, which had been confiscated during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, was scheduled for destruction under the supervision of SP Sathish Kumar.

The usual method of crushing the bottles with a road roller had been replaced by the slower process of using a proclainer, a factor that contributed to the unexpected delay. As the destruction process slowed, onlookers gathered around and, once higher-ranking officials left the scene, the crowd surged forward to grab the bottles.

As the video of the incident went viral many questioned how such a large group of people managed to overpower the officers and escape with the liquor.

As it stands, the police are currently investigating how the situation escalated and are expected to take further action based on the findings. Despite the large amount of alcohol looted, no immediate arrests were reported, though the authorities are reviewing the video footage to identify the culprits involved in the incident.