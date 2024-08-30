Andhra Pradesh: Hidden Camera Found In Girls' Washroom Leads to Massive Protest; 300 Obscene Videos Found on Accused Student's Laptop

X

A hidden camera was discovered in the washroom of the girls' hostel at Gudlavalleru College of Engineering in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

After being found, a massive protest has erupted from students and raised serious concerns about privacy and security.

Disturbingly, videos recorded by the camera were reportedly being circulated within the boys' hostel, leading to outrage among the students.

The accused, identified as Vijay, is a student at the same institution. Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the matter, which has led to the seizure of Vijay's laptop.

As students raised slogans of "We want justice" and demanded immediate action, police intervened and took the final-year engineering student into custody, suspected of being involved in the scandal.

According to reports, nearly 300 obscene videos were found during the investigation, suggesting Vijay may have been involved in illicit recording and potentially distributing the footage.

The incident comes as the country witnesses massive protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

(More details awaited)