 VIDEO: Father Warns Parents After Finding Iron Wire In Bourbon Biscuit Bought For His Children In Telangana
Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Father Warns Parents After Finding Iron Wire In Bourbon Biscuit | X

Kamareddy: In a shocking incident, a man was shocked to find a thin iron wire inside a Britannia Bourbon biscuit in a village in Kamareddy, Telangana. The man made a video of the incident and made the video viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a thin wire was embedded in the biscuit. The man claimed that he had brought the biscuit for his children and the wire was surprisingly discovered while the kids were consuming the biscuit.

The incident occurred in Devunipalli village in Kamareddy district and the man in the viral video has been reportedly identified as Hanuman Reddy. The man reportedly claimed in the video that he had bought the bisuict from a local shop and while the kids were eating the biscuits he noticed something unusual in one of the biscuits.

On closer inspection, the man claimed that he saw that there was a fine iron wire which was embedded in the biscuit. The man in a state of shock, the man immediately took a video of it and shared the video on social media. The video is being widely shared on social media. Products such as biscuits and chocolates are consumed by children on a large and food safety should be taken care of in these products.

Hanuman Reddy shared the video on social media, urging parents to be cautious while their children are eating packaged food. His message was a warning for people to check the food items carefully before letting the kids to consume them. Many incidents have come to the fore in the recent in which many insects have been found in food items in reputed food chains.

The internet users are demanding strict action in the matter and are also demanding stricter quality checks of the products to prevent dangerous situations.

