 Video: ‘Drunk’ Women Create Scene On Busy Road, Hit Cab Driver With Helmet, Abuse Crowd In Bengaluru; Detained
Two women were taken into custody in Bengaluru after allegedly ramming their scooter into a cab and assaulting the driver during a roadside altercation. The accused reportedly hit the driver with a helmet, used a metal chain, and abused bystanders. Police registered a case after videos of the incident went viral, and an investigation is underway.

Updated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Two women were taken into custody in Bengaluru after allegedly creating a public nuisance and assaulting a cab driver following a minor road accident. The incident occurred when the women, reportedly under the influence of alcohol and returning from visiting friends, rammed their two-wheeler into a cab from behind.

The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, confronted the women about the collision, but the exchange soon escalated into a heated argument. Eyewitnesses claimed the women verbally abused the driver and allegedly struck him with a helmet. When local residents intervened to defuse the situation, they too were reportedly attacked.

Reports further suggest that one of the women used a metal chain wrapped around her hand to assault the driver, raising serious concerns about public safety. Videos of the altercation, now widely circulating on social media, show the women shouting abuses, making obscene gestures, and behaving aggressively toward bystanders.

VIDEO: Woman Cop Dragged 500 Metres By Speeding Car During Drunk-Driving Check In Telangana's Ranga...
In the footage, one woman is seen kicking men attempting to restrain her. Even after police arrived, the unruly behaviour allegedly continued, with one accused seen abusing the crowd from inside the police vehicle.

Police have registered a case against the women, identified as Lisa and Matthew, and confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

