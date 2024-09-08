VIDEO: Bajrang Punia Gets Threatening WhatsApp Message Asking To 'Quit Congress'; Probe Underway

Wrestler-turned-politician Bajrang Punia joined Congress on Friday, September 6 | X | @INCIndia

Wrestler-turned-politician Bajrang Punia on Sunday (October 8) claimed that he received a threat message on his WhatsApp from a number registered in a foreign country. The wrestler informed that the message asked him to "quit Congress party or face dire consequences." Punia said that the message also mentions his family members.

Punia has complained to the Bahalgarh police station in Sonipat district, after receiving the threat message. Police said that a probe is underway in the matter.

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined Congress party on Friday, September 6.

Earlier on Sunday, Bajrang Punia alleged double standards from the BJP, and said that had he and Vinesh Phogat joined the BJP they would have been hailed as 'patriots' but are now being labelled as 'anti-nationals' for going with the opposition.

Vinesh Begins Campaigning

Meanwhile, just two days after joining the Congress party ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, wrestler Vinesh Phogat began her election campaign in the Jind region of Haryana on Sunday.

On Friday, Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined Congress just one month before the Haryana Assembly Elections.

Within hours of joining the party, Congress announced that Phogat will be the party candidate from the Julana assembly constituency. On the other hand, Punia was appointed as the working president of the All India Kisan Congress.

Bajrang Punia won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, while Vinesh Phogat became the first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final in Paris last month before getting disqualified from the final bout due to being overweight. The wrestlers resigned from their jobs in the Northern Railways earlier before joining Congress.

Haryana Polls

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes and results will be held on October 8.