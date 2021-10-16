Video and Pictures: TMC youth wing member allegedly attacked by BJP in Tripura

Tripura: Trinamool Congress’ youth wing member Shantanu Saha was allegedly attacked by the BJP.

According to TMC Tripura leader Subal Bhowmick, the BJP cadre suddenly during the festivity had allegedly beaten Shantanu who is also the member of TMC Tripura’s steering committee.

“The fear of BJP is increasing day by day as people of Tripura have come to know the real face of the BJP for which the saffron camp is always torturing the TMC cadres. But through violence they cannot stop the rise of TMC,” said Subal.

BJP Tripura spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee however said that just to be in news the TMC is fighting amongst them but to get the limelight they are blaming the saffron camp.

“No matter what committee TMC makes, the TMC cannot do anything in Tripura. People of Tripura love peace and they are aware how much violence TMC has spread in West Bengal. To hide their violent faces they are maligning BJP,” said Nabendu.

West Bengal BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar also slammed the TMC for allegedly spreading ‘false’ information about BJP.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 09:27 PM IST