West Bengal: Burj Khalifa pandal closed for public viewing after massive turnout of visitors

Kolkata: The most attracted Durga Puja pandal ‘Burj Khalifa’ closed for puja revelers due to mismanagement of the crowd and increase in covid active cases in Kolkata and North 24 parganas.

VIP road near Airport was chock-a-block since Mahalaya after Sreebhumi Sporting club which depicted Burj Khalifa had opened its door for the puja revelers.

West Bengal Fire and Emergency minister Sujit Bose said that he had sent the workers to Dubai to get the feel of the actual building.

Notably, laser lights were also added to the pandal that was put off last Tuesday after three pilots had complained to Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Incidentally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also shown her displeasure over such a tall pandal and functioning of laser light in close proximity to the airport.

Not just people of Kolkata and adjoining areas, but people from Jharkhand were also spotted at the pandal to get a feel of Burj Khalifa.

Not just for Sreebhumi Sporting club but the way puja revelers had hit the street without wearing mask and due to large gatherings, the doctors had already urged people to stay back as the number of covid patients are increasing and also that if it continues then there should be complete lockdown in the state for the next three months.

Minister Sujit Bose said that due to the large gatherings the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate had asked to close the puja and only the local residents after showing the proof can enter the pandal.

For the other puja revelers it was a shock as they had come from far off distance to get a feel of Dubai in Kolkata.

Ace Bollywood singer Abhijit Bhattacharjee and actor Govinda also visited the Sreebhumi Sporting Club Durga Puja.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:47 PM IST