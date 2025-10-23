'Yeh Kya Zabardasti Hai Bhenc**d': Mid-Air Drama Onboard Akasa Air's Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Caught On Camera, 'Unruly' Passenger Taken Off Plane

Mid-Air Drama Onboard Akasa Air's Delhi Bengaluru Flight Caught On Camera, 'Unruly' Passenger Taken Off Plane (Screengrab) | X

Bengaluru: Drama unfolded on Akasa Air's Bengaluru-Delhi flight QP 1599 on Monday, October 20, after an allegedly inebriated passenger created a ruckus. The incident was caught on camera, and its video soon surfaced online.

According to reports, the passenger first indulged in a verbal spat with co-passengers and then got involved in an altercation with crew members. After reaching Bengaluru, he was forcibly taken off the flight. Akasa Air said that its crew members handled the situations as per protocols laid down for the safety of passengers.

What was supposed to be a simple Bangalore to Delhi flight turned into a full drama episode

Passenger boarded on time, everyone settled in, seatbelts clicked, and just when passenger thought they'd take off smoothly… enters one drunk passenger.He started arguing, shouting, and… pic.twitter.com/BsjzEpyTiL — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 23, 2025

The video that surfaced online shows officials of Akasa Air were dragging the unruly passenger out of the plane. In the clip, the passenger could be heard saying, "Kya zabardasti hai bhenc**d (Why he is being removed forcibly.)"

"An incident of unruly behaviour involving a passenger took place on Akasa Air flight QP 1599 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi on October 20, 2025. Our crew followed the required safety protocols in line with our policies to ensure the safety and comfort of our passengers. We stand firm on our zero-tolerance policies against unruly passenger behaviour," an Akasa Air spokesperson said.

Proceedings have been initiated to place the passenger on the no-fly list for his alleged unruly behaviour, reported The Times of India.

Man Slaps Co-Passenger Onboard IndiGo Flight:

In August this year, IndiGo Airlines announced the suspension of a passenger from flying on any of its flights after a viral video showed him slapping a co-passenger during a flight from Mumbai to Silchar via Kolkata.

The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E-2387 on August 1 when 32-year-old Hussain Ahmed Majumdar from Assam reportedly suffered a panic attack mid-air. He was being escorted off the aircraft by cabin crew after landing when a co-passenger suddenly got up and slapped him.