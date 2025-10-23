 Uttarakhand: 3 Killed, 2 Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Dehradun; SDRF Conducts Nighttime Rescue Operation
ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Three people out of five passengers died as the vehicle in which they were travelling in veered off the Pavki Devi Road near Gram Sabha Nai and plunged into a deep gorge late on Wednesday night. | Representational image

Dehradun: Three people out of five passengers died as the vehicle in which they were travelling in veered off the Pavki Devi Road near Gram Sabha Nai and plunged into a deep gorge late on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swiftly responded, launching a challenging nighttime rescue operation to retrieve the victims, with two sustaining serious injuries.

Upon receiving the alert, the SDRF team from Post Vyasi, led by Sub-Inspector Sawar Singh, immediately departed for the site of the incident with the necessary rescue equipment.

According to reports, five people were travelling in the vehicle. They were on their way from Shyampur Ghadi Mechak to Pavki Devi Nai to attend a wedding ceremony when the vehicle suddenly went out of control and plunged about 200-300 meters into a deep gorge.

article-image

Two people were seriously injured, while three others died on the spot.

Upon reaching the site, the SDRF team, along with the local police, launched a joint rescue operation.

Despite the challenging terrain and nighttime conditions, the team carried out a strenuous rescue throughout the night. After great effort, the bodies and the injured were successfully retrieved from the gorge.

The injured were sent to the hospital for treatment, and the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the district police.

