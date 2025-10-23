Brahma Kumaris’ Official YouTube Channel Hacked, Raising Alarms Over Google’s Security Systems |

Mumbai: The official YouTube channel of the Brahma Kumaris, managed by the organisation’s Media and Public Relations Services, was reportedly hacked following a major security breach of its linked Google account. The incident has triggered serious concerns over the reliability of Google’s security systems, as the account was secured with standard two-step verification protocols.

Suspicious Activity On Google Account Led To Hack

According to the organisation, the breach occurred on October 20, 2025, between 10:13 p.m. and 10:17 p.m. (IST), when multiple suspicious login alerts were received on their recovery email address (mailto:bkmediapr@gmail.com). Within minutes, all crucial credentials, including the password, recovery phone number and recovery email, were changed without authorisation, effectively locking the administrators out of their account.

Statement By Brahma Kumaris |

In an official statement, the Brahma Kumaris wrote: “Om Shanti. We are from the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University (Brahmakumaris.org). Our official Gmail account (mailto:brahmakumariz@gmail.com), active since 2010 and managed by our Media and Public Relations Services in Mumbai, has been compromised. Please treat this as a case of account hijacking and help us restore access urgently, as this address has been used for verified institutional correspondence since 2010.”

The organisation stated that despite having all standard Google authentication systems in place, hackers managed to bypass security checks and take over the account, which also provides access to the official YouTube channel followed by millions worldwide.

Complaint Filed With Google & Cybersecurity Authorities

Raising a red flag about digital vulnerabilities, the Brahma Kumaris highlighted the broader issue of cybersecurity gaps affecting verified institutional and spiritual organisations. They have since lodged an official complaint with Google and relevant cybercrime authorities, seeking immediate restoration of access and stronger preventive mechanisms to safeguard similar entities in the future.

In the meantime, the organisation has urged followers and well-wishers to remain cautious. They have advised viewers not to engage with or click on any suspicious videos, uploads, or links appearing on the compromised YouTube channel until official communication is made through verified Brahma Kumaris platforms.