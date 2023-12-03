'Victory Of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas And Self-Reliant India': PM Modi On BJP's Triumphs In Assembly Elections 2023; WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of India for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) massive success in the Assemble Elections 2023.

The saffron party registered massive wins in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and PM Modi gave credit to the BJP's "good governance and development" as one of the main reasons behind it.

PM addresses BJP party workers in New Delhi

"Today's victory in assembly elections is historic and unprecedented. It is the victory of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and self-reliant India.

"Today, the call for a 'developed India' has won... today, Atmanirbhar Bharat sankalp has won, the vichar of the oppressed has won... today, honesty and good governance has won.

Read Also Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls: CM Baghel Extends Wishes To All Candidates On Vote Counting Day

"There were attempts to divide the country on caste lines in these elections. For me, there are only 4 jaatis - Naari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisan and Gareeb. Today, everyone is proud & elated, because they're viewing this victory as their victory.

"Every first-time voter, every backward feeling victorious in BJP's win as they want to see developed India," PM Modi said while addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi attacks Congress

The PM also targeted his guns at Opposition Congress and pointed out the key reasons behind the grand old party's frequent defeats in the elections.

"Be it in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, or Telangana, the incumbent party was thrown out of power because it was against the youth and had scams in its tenure.

"Youths of this country want only development, whoever has worked against their interests have been ousted. Dissatisfaction among youths over paper leak and recruitment scams led to ouster of govts in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana," the Prime Minister added.