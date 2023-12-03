MP Election Result 2023: Union Minister Prahlad Patel Hails PM Modi As BJP Rises To Retain Power (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the trends rose in favour of BJP, Union Minister Prahlad Patel congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh, asserting that the results in all four states are a guarantee of Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Patel stated, "The results in Madhya Pradesh and all four states are a guarantee of Prime Minister Modi's leadership."

He attributed the BJP's success in the state to the efficient leadership of Amit Shah and the hard work of JP Nadda, the National President. Emphasizing the importance of women's empowerment and fair prices for farmers, Patel declared Modi's victory in the state as "Modi's magic."

He highlighted that the BJP's win ensures a legacy of development and expressed confidence in the party's ability to deliver progress. Speaking about the exit polls, Patel stated that Congress only had two tired faces and lacked a model to showcase. He dismissed the possibility of voters turning away from the BJP in favor of Congress, emphasizing that it is not feasible in the state, saying, "Congress only has two tired faces, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, and the party relies solely on their presence in the political arena."

Patel commented on Digvijay Singh, suggesting that he should reconsider making statements that lack truth. Despite differences, he acknowledged Digvijay Singh as a wise man and expressed respect for him.

