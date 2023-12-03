MP Election Results 2023: 'PM Modi Is In Hearts Of Entire Country,' Says BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur On Party's Success In Assembly Polls

MP Election Results 2023: 'PM Modi Is In Hearts Of Entire Country,' Says BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur On Party's Success In 2023 Assembly Polls |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajashtan after BJP's success in the assembly polls.

Sadhvi Pragya told ANI "PM Modi is in the hearts of the entire country. He is there in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. There is development, there is respect for women, and there is security in the country. Work has been done in the BJP government and work speaks. Ours is not half but a full majority government." "This is a country of Hindus and will remain so, and the BJP stands with the religion," she added.

Celebrations erupted in Madhya Pradesh as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained the upper hand and crossed the majority mark comfortably and is set to retain power in the State with a landslide victory.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen in a jubilant mood at his residence and flashed a victory sign at CM House along with his family, in Bhopal on Sunday.

BJP workers celebrated with firecrackers, dhol, sweets and garlands as the party crossed the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh elections.

BJP moves towards thumping majority

As per the latest figures available from the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 161 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 66 seats.

The election to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly was a fight between the BJP and the Congress, whose then 15-month government, formed in the year 2018 was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to BJP from the Congress.

Chouhan relied heavily on schemes for women like the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' under which Rs 1250 is transferred monthly to eligible women from poor families in the state.

While, Congress described it as an election sop, implemented months before the assembly polls, the BJP leaders have said that it is in line with the party's work for empowering women.