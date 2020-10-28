'Vicious crackdown on freedom of expression': Mehbooba Mufti slams Centre over NIA raids on activists in J&K

While not much detail is available about the NIA raids and their outcome, we do know that they were conducted at multiple locations in Srinagar, Bandipora and Bengaluru including the residence of Khurram Parvez, offices of NGO Athrout and Greater Kashmir Trust on Wednesday.

As per a PTI report, the NIA team was assisted by the local police and paramilitary forces and searched the office of the trust which is located in the premises of a prominent English daily in Srinagar. Simultaneous raids were also carried out at the offices of a local NGO called 'Athroat', a houseboat named 'H.B. Hilton' in the Dal Lake, residence of a human rights activist Khuram Parvaiz and two other places in the old city areas.



At least three other non-governmental organisations founded in 2000 were raided by the NIA for alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the NIA, these NGOs were receiving money from undisclosed donors which was being used for funding terror activities.