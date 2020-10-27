'Part of GOI’s nefarious designs': Mehbooba Mufti slams Centre after land sale restrictions lifted in J&K

The Centre on Tuesday paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory by amending several laws, over a year after the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

In a gazette notification, the Centre has omitted the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of the land in the union territory.

The move has triggered sharp criticism from the former Chief Ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti called it "yet another step that's part of GOI’s nefarious designs to disempower & disenfranchise people of J&K". She added, "From the unconstitutional scrapping of Article 370 to facilitating loot of our natural resources & finally putting land in J&K up for sale."

The former Chief Minister further said, "After failing on all fronts to provide roti & rozgar to people, BJP is creating such laws to whet the appetite of a gullible electorate." "Such brazen measures reinforces the need of people of all three provinces of J&K to fight unitedly," she added.