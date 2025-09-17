 Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Wishes PM Modi A Long, Healthy Life On His 75th Birthday
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Wishes PM Modi A Long, Healthy Life On His 75th Birthday | X @VPIndia

New Delhi: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, lauding his "visionary leadership" for moving India forward towards the goal of becoming a developed nation.

The Prime Minister's 75th birthday has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan's Tweet

In a post on X, the Vice President said, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under your visionary leadership, India is making a mark on the global stage and moving steadily towards the goal of a developed nation."

"Wishing you a long, healthy, and fulfilling life dedicated to the service of the motherland," he added.

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Vice President

PM Modi also took to X and thanked the Vice President for the warm wishes.

"Thank you for your gracious greetings, Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. Your wishes further strengthen the resolve to serve the nation with dedication," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Her Wishes

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his "extraordinary leadership".

In a message shared on X, the President wrote, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country."

She further said that PM Modi's leadership has earned the trust not only of the nation but also of the global community.

"Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance. I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress," the President added.

Expressing gratitude, PM Modi posted, "Thank you very much for your best wishes and gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu. With the affection and cooperation of 140 crore fellow citizens, we will always remain dedicated to building a strong, capable, and self-reliant India. In this direction, your vision and thoughts are very inspiring for us."

