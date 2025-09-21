BREAKING: PM Modi To Address Nation At 5pm Today; ‘Could Be About GST 2.0, H1B Visa Row’, Feel Netizens

BREAKING: PM Modi To Address Nation At 5pm Today; ‘Could Be About GST 2.0, H1B Visa Row’, Suspect Netizens | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 21, just a day before the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, as per reports.



The address has sparked speculation online, with netizens anticipating discussions on multiple topics ranging from GST to international matters such as the H-1B visa situation.



Here's What Netizens Think



Social media reactions have been varied. Some users speculated the address will focus on GST implementation, with one user writing, “Relax he will talk about GST implementation which is going to implement from tomorrow.” Others questioned whether the Prime Minister might comment on recent threats from the United States.



Another compilation of anticipated topics included H-1B visa issues, defence matters, promotion of swadeshi products, Navratri greetings, and urging citizens to take advantage of GST reforms during the festive season.



Have a look at some reactions here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi's Previous Address



The last time PM Modi addressed the nation was following a bilateral understanding between India and Pakistan after cross-border tensions in May, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. India had conducted Operation Sindoor in retaliation.



With GST reforms set to take effect from Monday, business communities and citizens are watching closely. The Prime Minister’s speech is expected to outline key measures, provide guidance on compliance on the same.