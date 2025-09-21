Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; AQI Remains Satisfactory

Bengaluru Rainfall | X/ @IndianTechGuide

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city woke up to a rainy Sunday morning after heavy showers lashed the city on Saturday and continued through midnight. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city which is expected to remain same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 17 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

ಮುಂದಿನ 3 ದಿನಗಳವರೆಗೆ ಮೋಡ, ಸಾಪೇಕ್ಷ ಆರ್ದ್ರತೆ, ಮಳೆ, ತಾಪಮಾನ ಮತ್ತು ಗಾಳಿಯ ಧಿಕ್ಕು ಹಾಗೂ ವೇಗದಂತಹ ಗ್ರಾಮ ಪಂಚಾಯತ್ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ.

Gram Panchayat level Forecast -Cloudiness, Relative Humidity, Rainfall, Temperature & Wind speed & direction for the next 3 days. #KSNDMC pic.twitter.com/QbdasjCJps — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) September 20, 2025

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds across the state today. Rain activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days."

IMD advisory

The AQI is expected to be around 39 and it is expected to remain same throughout the day. Humidity levels may hover around 41 per cent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can cause temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows and door.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.