 Khalistani Group Sikhs For Justice Announces 'Siege' On Indian Consulate In Canada's Vancouver On September 18 Over Nijjar Killing
The banned Khalistani outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The Khalistani outfit threatened to siege" the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on September 18.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Khalistani Protesters in Canada (File Image) | (Photo Courtesy: X/@NishantInsight)

Ottawa: Indian diplomats in Canada received fresh threats from the banned Khalistani outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The Khalistani outfit threatened to siege" the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on September 18.

The SFJ said that it would take over the consulate and also asked Indo-Canadians to plan their visit accordingly. The threat was issued as the group alleged that Indian consulates in Canada are targeting Khalistanis in the country.

"Two years ago -- 18 September 2023 -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament that the Indian agents' role was under investigation in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar," the Khalistani outfit said in a statement, as quoted by NDTV. Nijjar was shot dead by unknown assailants in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara.

Trudeau alleged India’s involvement in Nijjar's killing. However, India had denied these allegations.

"Two years on, Indian Consulates continue to run a spy network and surveillance targeting Khalistan Referendum campaigners," the statement added. Notably, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led SFJ is banned in India.

The SFJ's threat came days after a report by the Canadian Department of Finance claimed that several terrorist entities, including Khalistani violent extremist groups, continue to receive financial support originating from Canada for activities linked to politically motivated violence in the country.

As per the report, the 2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks, certain Khalistani groups, including Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation, are under the category of Politically Motivated Violent Extremism (PMVE). It was claimed that these extremist groups are exploiting funding networks, including those in the non-profit and charitable sectors, to support their objectives.

The report also stated that Khalistani groups are designated as terrorist entities under the Canadian Criminal Code, which also includes Hamas and Hezbollah.

"Several terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code in Canada that fall under the PMVE category, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Khalistani violent extremist groups Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation, have been observed by law enforcement and intelligence agencies to receive financial support originating from Canada," the report read.

The report further noted that those Khalistani extremist groups, which are advocating violent means to establish an independent state in Punjab, are suspected of raising funds across several countries, including Canada, from different sources.

India has been raising concerns about Khalistani extremists operating from Canadian soil for years, but Canada has not taken any action against these groups.

