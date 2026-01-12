6 Cops Killed in Suspected TTP Attack Near Afghan Border In KP

At least six police personnel were killed on Monday when a roadside bomb struck a police vehicle in Pakistan’s northwestern region near the Afghan border, highlighting the continuing rise in militant attacks across the area.

According to reports, explosion occurred in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Among those killed was senior police officer Ishaq Ahmad, who was reportedly leading a routine patrol when the attack took place. Authorities have launched an investigation, though further details have not yet been disclosed.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the fallen officers. He praised their sacrifice, saying they laid down their lives in the service of national peace and security.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility. However, suspicion is expected to focus on Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has stepped up attacks against security forces and civilians in recent months. The group maintains ideological and operational links with Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Afghan government of allowing militants to operate from its territory, an allegation Kabul denies. Relations between the two countries remain tense, especially after cross-border clashes and accusations of drone strikes in recent months. Although a Qatar-brokered ceasefire is still technically in place, recent diplomatic talks have failed to ease tensions.