Varanasi: Two migrants found dead in Shramik train

Allahabad/Varanasi: Two migrants were found dead in a special Shramik train at a Varanasi railway station on Wednesday morning.

North Eastern Railway spokesperson Ashok Kumar said the train had arrived at the Manduadih station of Varanasi from Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8.21 am.

They were found dead by the Government Railway Police, he added.

He said during a medical examination, it was found that both suffered from serious health issues.

One of them, identified as Dashrath Prajapati (30), was a resident of UP's Jaunpur.

He was differently abled and getting treatment for a kidney-related problem in Mumbai.

The other victim was identified as Ram Ratan (63), a resident of Azamgarh district.

A relative of Dashrath, who was travelling with him, said he had complained of some health problem when they reached Allahabad and then slept.

He did not wake up when they reached Varanasi.

Manduadih GRP post incharge B S Yadav said both bodies were handed over to relatives after autopsy.