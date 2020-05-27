Baby playing with dead mother's shroud: Sanjay Singh shares video, Railways urges him to not spread 'false news'

The video was shared on social media by many including Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh who had griticised Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, even calling him "the most disrespectful, insensitive and failed railway minister in India's history".

"Does the BJP government not see the pain of this innocent, people are dying of hunger and thirst," he had asked, alleging that the government was busy pointing fingers.

But there might be more to the story that previously thought. Responding to Singh's post the Indian Railways took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon urging the AAP leader to refrain from spreading "false news".

"The family confirmed that she was already unwell. She was taking a train from Ahmedabad to Katihar on May 23, and was de-boarded by her family at Muzaffarpur after she passed away on May 25," the handle wrote.