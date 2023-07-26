 Vande Bharat Express Collides With Cattle Again
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVande Bharat Express Collides With Cattle Again

Vande Bharat Express Collides With Cattle Again

To curb such incidents, the entire route has been almost fenced, barring a 378 metre stretch, said a rail official.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 01:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | Twitter

Mumbai: Vande Bharat train no 20902, which runs between Gandhinagar and Mumbai Central, reported a cattle runover incident on Tuesday. It occurred at around 19.05 hours when the express train was speeding through the Umbergaon-Gholvad section. The site was cleared within 10 minutes and there was no damage to the hi-tech train. To curb such incidents, the entire route has been almost fenced, barring a 378 metre stretch, said a rail official. 

Read Also
Cockroach Found In Passenger's Meal On Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC Takes Stern Action Against...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vande Bharat Express Collides With Cattle Again

Vande Bharat Express Collides With Cattle Again

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition To Move No-trust Motion

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition To Move No-trust Motion

Congress Slams PM Modi For Digs At INDIA Name

Congress Slams PM Modi For Digs At INDIA Name

New Delhi: Supreme Court Questions Centre On Inaction To Provide Reservations For Women In Nagaland

New Delhi: Supreme Court Questions Centre On Inaction To Provide Reservations For Women In Nagaland

Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda Acquitted In Air Hostess Geetika Sharma's Suicide Case

Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda Acquitted In Air Hostess Geetika Sharma's Suicide Case