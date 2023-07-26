Vande Bharat Express Collides With Cattle Again

Representative image | Twitter

Mumbai: Vande Bharat train no 20902, which runs between Gandhinagar and Mumbai Central, reported a cattle runover incident on Tuesday. It occurred at around 19.05 hours when the express train was speeding through the Umbergaon-Gholvad section. The site was cleared within 10 minutes and there was no damage to the hi-tech train. To curb such incidents, the entire route has been almost fenced, barring a 378 metre stretch, said a rail official.