Cockroach Found In Passenger's Meal On Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC Takes Stern Action Against Service Provider

A disturbing incident came to light on July 24 when a passenger traveling on the Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj) - Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express discovered a cockroach in the meal served by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation). The infuriated passenger took a picture of the meal and shared it on Twitter, sparking outrage and raising concerns about food quality on Indian trains.

IRCTC imposes hefty penalty on the service provider

In response to the passenger's tweet, IRCTC issued a swift and sincere apology for the unpleasant experience. They assured the public that the matter was taken very seriously, and the service provider concerned was strictly warned to take necessary precautions during food preparation. Additionally, a hefty penalty was imposed on the service provider, and monitoring at the source kitchen was further reinforced to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Bhopal also addressed the issue on Twitter, confirming that IRCTC had promptly arranged alternative food for the affected passenger. They assured that suitable punitive action had been taken against the licensee, sending a clear message of zero tolerance towards such lapses.

However, it appears that this was not an isolated incident. Several other passengers traveling on the same train also voiced their complaints about the quality of food on Twitter. This highlights the need for a more comprehensive review of food services provided by IRCTC and its licensees.

Passenger's issue was marked as "resolved"

When approached for a statement, the spokesperson of West Central Railway disclosed that a penalty of ₹25,000 had been imposed on the licensee responsible for the lapse. Additionally, a strict warning was issued to the licensee to prevent similar incidents in the future. The spokesperson emphasized that prompt action was taken, and the affected passenger's issue was marked as "resolved" after fresh food was served.

To prevent such occurrences from happening again, West Central Railway announced plans to increase the frequency of periodic checks at licensee kitchens. This step aims to ensure that stringent quality control measures are implemented and upheld, maintaining the highest standards of food hygiene and safety for railway passengers.