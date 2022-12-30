Uzbekistan cough syrup row: Marion Biotech ordered to shut all drug production at Noida facility

Representative Image | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Marion Biotech, the drug company blamed for the manufacturing of cough syrup that claimed lives of 18 children in Uzbekistan was told to completely shut all drug production at the Noida plant on Friday.

According to a report in NDTV, the joint inspection carried out by UP Drug Control and the CDSCO team at the Noida facility concluded at midnight. They then ordered the company to shut all drug production units in the facility with immediate effect.

According to the inspection report, a deviation from system made for ensuring quality standards during production was observed. The system M of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) was observed as deviated from schedule.

Joint inspection carried out in Noida facility

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday looked into the matter and posted a statement on his official Twitter handle stating that Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan.

"A joint inspection of Marion Biotech’s Noida facility was carried out by UP Drug Control and the CDSCO team and samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing," said Union Health Minister.

Uzbekistan Health Ministry's statement

"To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup manufactured by the Indian company Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd," the Uzbekistan Health Ministry said in a statement.

"It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children," the statement further read.