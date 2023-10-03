Uttarakhand: World Congress On Disaster Management To Be Held In Dehradun From Nov 28, Amitabh Bachchan Named Brand Ambassador

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a press conference on Tuesday regarding 6th World Congress on Disaster Management at the Media Center in Secretariat, Dehradun. During this, Amitabh Bachchan's video message for the World Congress on Disaster Management was also released .

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that the 6th World Congress on Disaster Management will be organized by the state government from 28th November to 01st December 2023 in Dehradun at Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, D.M.I.C.S. It is being organized by Hyderabad and Uttarakhand State Council of Science and Technology (UCOST).

Distinguished Participants

Heads of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Defense Research and Development Organisation, Atomic Energy Commission, Chief Scientific Advisor to the Government of India as well as representatives of leading institutions of the world, United Nations, climate experts from India and abroad have been specially invited. In the conference, there will be a brainstorming session among experts from across the country and the world in the field of disaster management.

Key Objectives

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that The primary objective of the 6th World Conference is to discuss and solve the challenges of climate change and disaster resilience along with focusing on the Himalayan ecosystem and communities. Apart from this, the objective of the conference is to develop Uttarakhand as a center of climate adaptive solutions for disaster resilience and preparedness.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the world congress on Disaster Management will give impetus to the thinking and efforts being made at the global level to address the seriousness of disaster management and the challenges related to disaster, especially in the state of Uttarakhand and the Himalayan regions. He said that Climate Change and Disaster Resilience are very important topics and in view of their importance in India and especially in the Himalayan states, a global conference on disaster management is being organized at present.

Synergy with Global Investors Summit

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Global Investors Summit-2023 is being organized in the state on 08th -09th December. The World Congress on Disaster management organized just before this important summit will spread the message of "Safe Investment- Resilient Uttarakhand" in the country and abroad. He said that the state government will develop the state by balancing ecology and economy.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that in order to make the conference effective, special sessions on disaster management will be organized across the state in various schools, colleges, universities and central institutes located in the state, such as Wadia, Himalayan Geology, IIP, IIRS This will be done in water conservation etc. It is proposed to organize programs on disaster management in institutions across the country including the North-Eastern states. Workshops will be organized to spread awareness about disaster management.

Conference Highlights

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that in the conference, topics related to disaster management will be discussed in 04 main sessions, 50 technical sessions and many special technical sessions. Which mainly includes climate change and disaster resilience, early warning system and resilience and post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction etc. Through this conference, it will help in better facing the challenges caused by climate change by integrating it with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Due to which the resistance of the affected communities will improve and the communities will be able to discharge their responsibilities towards the protection of nature. Mega Expo will also be organized to showcase the research work and solutions being done by various institutions, research institutes and start-ups working in the field of disaster management. In the conference, excellent research papers and young researchers and participants will also be awarded in different categories.

Participation

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that experts from different countries of the world, various state and central government establishments, science and technology councils of states and researchers, students, scientists and policy makers from various universities and institutions are likely to participate in the conference. This conference will be organised by Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA). The scientific and technical topics of the conference will be coordinated by Uttarakhand State Council of Science and Technology (U-COST).

Distinguished Guests

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India successfully chaired the G-20 and the month of November is the last phase of this annual chairmanship. Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) has been included as an important topic in this G-20 conference. From this point of view, the 6th World Disaster Management Conference to be held in Dehradun at the end of November is even more important.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a request will be made to invite Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Home and Disaster Management Minister Shri Amit Shah as chief guests in the inaugural conference of the Sixth World Conference. Padma awardee Shri Amitabh Bachchan will participate as the brand ambassador of the conference.

Secretary Disaster Managment Ranjit Sinha, Director General UCOST Prof. Durgesh Pant and others were present.