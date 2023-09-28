Uttarakhand CM Dhami Signs MoUs Worth ₹3,000 Crore On Day 3 Of Global Investors' Summit In London

On the third day of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami's visit to Britain, a series of meetings with global investors took place, furthering Uttarakhand's economic prospects.

In a significant development, the Uttarakhand government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, facilitated the signing of investment Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3,000 crore during the Global Investors Summit in London.

Agar Technology's Rs 2,000 Crore MoU

Agar Technology committed to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Uttarakhand, focusing on the establishment of lithium battery manufacturing plants.

This partnership underscores the state's growing appeal in the renewable energy sector.

Fira Barcelona's Rs 1,000 Crore MoU

A notable MoU, worth Rs 1,000 crore, was inked with Fira Barcelona, a prestigious European group specialising in convention center and events management.

Their expertise in organising world-class business fairs enhances Uttarakhand's global business prospects.

Representing the state government, Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey played a pivotal role in sealing these MoUs, reinforcing the government's commitment to fostering economic growth.

Is My Trip: Expanding Tourism and Employment Opportunities

Additionally, two MoUs were signed with Is My Trip. Ease My Trip, a subsidiary of Is My Trip, pledged to create a state-supported online travel agency (OTA) and promote Uttarakhand as a prominent global tourism destination.

This initiative is poised to generate a substantial number of employment opportunities.

Key Attendees

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of Secretary Chief Minister Dr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Director General Industries Rohit Meena, along with other members of the official delegation and prospective investors.

This collaborative effort aims to propel Uttarakhand's economic growth and global recognition.

