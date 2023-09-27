CM Dhami-Led Uttarakhand Govt Signs Investment MoUs Worth ₹3800 Crore With Kayan Jet, ₹1000 Cr With Usha Breco In London

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in the roadshow organized for the Global Investors Summit in London, held a meeting with many leading business houses of the city. During this, investment MoUs worth Rs 4800 crore were signed with different companies in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Two separate MoUs worth Rs 3800 crore were signed with Kayan Jet and investment MoUs worth Rs 1 thousand crore were signed with Usha Breco. An investment MoU of Rs 2100 crore for developing skiing resort in Uttarakhand and Rs 1700 crore for cable car project was signed by Kayan Jet. It was agreed to develop skiing resort projects in Auli, Dayara Bugyal and Munsiyari by Kayan Jet. Along with this, it was agreed to develop ropeway in Haridwar and other districts by Usha Braco Limited, a leader in the field of ropeway. Various 80 business houses from education, tourism, IT, health sectors of London participated in the main event organized in London.

During this period the delegation also visited India House and Parliament House. During the visit to India House, the state government delegation held detailed discussions with representatives of major companies associated with the tour and traveling sector in London.

Chief Minister Dhami invited all the investors to come to Uttarakhand for the Global Investor Summit to be held in the coming month of December. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government is continuously working towards making Uttarakhand a global tourism destination. There are many possibilities in Uttarakhand like wellness tourism and village tourism. He said that Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is known as the global capital of yoga and spirituality. Every year a large number of tourists from Europe and other countries go to Uttarakhand for yoga and spirituality. He said that the state government is talking to investors for setting up world class conveyancer centers in Rishikesh and other places.

The state government delegation led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Parliament House in London and also met the MPs of London. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the successful organization of the G20 Summit organized under the leadership of the country's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has further strengthened the relations between Britain and India. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a target of investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been set in the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit to be held in the coming month of December, which will prove helpful in providing new impetus to the economy of the state.

During this, Indian High Commissioner His Excellency Vikram Doraiswami praised the various policies and positive vision of the Uttarakhand government. He said that due to Uttarakhand being at some distance from the national capital of the country, Delhi has developed as a weekend destination for the people living in NCR. The High Commissioner shared his old experiences and memories related to Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy

On this occasion, Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General Industries Rohit Meena, Local Commissioner Ajay Mishra and other members of the delegation were present.

