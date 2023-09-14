Global Investor Summit Uttarakhand: Major Investments Announced in Delhi Curtain Raiser

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami |

The curtain raiser for the much-anticipated Global Investor Summit Uttarakhand was held on September 9 at Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi. The event witnessed significant investment proposals, showcasing the potential and readiness of Uttarakhand as an investment destination.

Key Highlights:

ITC announced a proposed investment of Rs. 5000 crore.

Mahindra Holidays and Resort India Limited signed an MoU for an investment of Rs. 1000 crore. This investment aims to establish 45 resorts across Uttarakhand in the next three months, creating job opportunities for approximately 1500 individuals. This marks the company's largest investment in any state nationwide.

An MoU of Rs. 1600 crore was inked with e-Kuber.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, graced the event as the chief guest. He highlighted the state's rapid growth, emphasizing its conducive environment for industries and the peace associated with doing business there. The CM also outlined the government's vision of fostering an easy business environment, backed by robust infrastructure and attractive financial incentives.

The state government has launched the Strong Uttarakhand Mission with an ambitious goal to double the state's SGDP within the next five years. The upcoming Global Investors Summit in December, themed "Peace to Prosperity", is a strategic move towards achieving this objective.

Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Dhami also shed light on the state's developmental initiatives, including the establishment of Aroma Park, Plastic Park, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, and the Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor. He emphasised the state's commitment to promoting religious tourism and enhancing facilities for tourists.

In a bid to attract international investors, roadshows are scheduled in London, Singapore, Taiwan, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. Domestically, roadshows will be organised in cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The state government has set an investment target of ₹2.5 lakh crore through the summit.

The event underscored Uttarakhand's potential as a prime investment hub, with the state government's proactive approach promising a bright future for investors and the local community alike.