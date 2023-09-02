Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Unveils Global Investors Summit Logo and Website |

In a significant development, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has officially launched the logo and website of the upcoming Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit. The event, scheduled to take place in Dehradun this December, has set an ambitious investment target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

As part of the preparations for the summit, the state government has proactively addressed the needs of investors, implementing 27 new policies across various sectors and establishing a substantial land bank spanning 6,000 acres within Uttarakhand.

Highlighting the government's commitment to fostering investor relations, Chief Minister Dhami revealed that discussions with industry leaders have been ongoing. Notably, meetings were held in Dehradun on August 17 and in Delhi on August 21, where suggestions from the business community were considered. Consequently, reforms have been enacted in key policies, including MSME, service sector, logistics, and solar energy.

Uttarakhand's ease to doing business

Uttarakhand, known for its serene landscapes and as a tourist destination, is now emerging as a prime investment hub. With its favorable environment, efficient single window system, investment-friendly policies, proximity to the national capital, and robust infrastructure, the state is attracting both domestic and international investors. Uttarakhand boasts an Achievers category ranking in Ease of Doing Business and holds the top position among Himalayan states in the Export Preparedness Index released by NITI Aayog.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit is not limited to the Industries Department but involves all government departments and citizens of Uttarakhand. The summit is expected to generate employment, increase income, and contribute significantly to the nation's development, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for Uttarakhand as the "decade of Uttarakhand."

Dr SS Sandhu, Chief Secretary, highlighted the state's specialties displayed in the summit's logo, which represents Uttarakhand's transformation from a peace destination to a hub for tourism and investment. The state government is prioritizing sectors such as tourism, yoga, wellness, service, agriculture, and horticulture, all aimed at improving the quality of life for the state's citizens.

The event also unveiled the logo for the Destination Uttarakhand-Global Summit 2023, symbolizing progress, continuity, and sustainable development. The green color signifies natural beauty, while blue represents limitless opportunities. The summit's tagline is "Peace to Prosperity."

For investors, an online single window clearance portal, www.investuttarakhand.uk.gov.in, has been established, streamlining the approval and permission process for setting up industries in the state.

