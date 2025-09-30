 Indian Equity Indices End Slightly Lower Ahead Of RBI's MPC Outcome
Sensex ended the session at 80,267.62, down 97 points or 0.12 per cent. The 30-share index started the session in green at 80,541.77, breaking a seven-day losing streak, against last session's closing of 80,364.94. However, the index dragged in negative territory following selling in heavyweights like ITC and Tech Mahindra.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The domestic equity indices ended the session slightly lower on Tuesday, trading range-bound amid investors showing a cautious approach ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome.

Nifty settled at 24,611.10, down 23.80 points or 0.10 per cent.

"The domestic market traded within a narrow range on the monthly expiry day, as investors exercised caution ahead of the RBI’s policy. The market attempted to stabilise after last week’s sustained decline," said analysts.

Market participants are keenly awaiting the RBI’s commentary for insights into future interest rate trajectories, although a status quo on rates is widely expected, he added.

Key developments, particularly regarding tariff policies and the upcoming earnings season, will be crucial in shaping the market’s trajectory beyond the current range.

Bharti Airtel, ITC, Trent, Bajaj FinServ, Titan, Reliance, Tech Mahindra, Reliance, and L&amp;T ended the session lower. Adani Ports, Tata Motors, BEL, Bajaj FinServ, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Asian Paints closed in green.

The sectoral indices continued to experience a mixed approach for the second consecutive day this week. Nifty FMCG fell 235 points or 0.43 per cent, and Nifty IT slipped 37 points or 0.11 per cent. While Nifty Auto jumped 105 points or 0.40 per cent, Nifty Bank escalated 174 points or 0.32 per cent, and Nifty Fin Services settled 15 points higher.

The broader market followed suit as well. Nifty 100 fell 19 points, Nifty Midcap 100 closed flat, and Nifty Small Cap 100 jumped 14 points or 0.08 per cent.

"On the monthly expiry day, the Nifty index ended weak, facing stiff resistance near its 100-day EMA around the 24,750 zone. The index has been forming a lower highs–lower lows pattern for the past three sessions, highlighting strong bearish control. Unless Nifty reclaims and sustains above its 50-day EMA, the short-term outlook remains negative," said Vatsal Bhuva of LKP Securities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

