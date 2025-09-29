 'When Youths Make Up Their Minds, Challenges Turn Into Opportunity': Gautam Adani Congratulates Team India For Asia Cup 2025 Win
While Abhishek failed to continue his golden run when dismissed for just five in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, it mattered little as teammate Tilak Varma (69 not out) filled the void to ensure India chased down their victory target with just two deliveries remaining.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, congratulated Team India for their record ninth Asia Cup title win. | X @gautam_adani

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, congratulated Team India for their record ninth Asia Cup title win after beating Pakistan by five wickets in the summit clash, highlighting the resilience of the young squad.

"Congratulations to Team India for winning Asia Cup 2025. Yah jeet ek baar fir siddh karti hai ki jab bharat ke yuva thaan lete hain to har chunauti avsar ban jati hai (This victory once again proves that when the youth of India make up their minds, every challenge turns into an opportunity)," Gautam Adani shared on social media.

Gautam Adani also reserved special praise for young batting sensation Tilak Varma, who played a pivotal role in India’s comeback after early setbacks. His unbeaten knock of 69 runs steadied the innings and ultimately guided India to a memorable win.

article-image

“Proud of Tilak Varma (69) – the calm force behind the crown," he added.

India appeared to be in trouble when opener Shubman Gill fell for just 12 in the fourth over to make it 20/3 in pursuit of Pakistan's total of 146, but Varma, Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33) kept their cool to guide the side home.

Reflecting on his performance, Varma said after the match, "It was pressure... They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position.

"I was backing my game. When the wickets are on the slower side, I have talked to Gauti sir and have worked hard. One of the most special knocks of my life. This is for all the Indians."

