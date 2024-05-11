Elite Wheels: Isha Ambani’s Car Collection

By: G R Mukesh | May 11, 2024
Isha Ambani, scion of the prominent Ambani family, recently made headlines at the Met Gala 2024, of her growing business prominence and opulent lifestyle.
Her car collection includes the Mercedes Benz S-Class, priced around Rs 1.77 to Rs 1.86 crore
Adding a sporty flair is the Porsche Cayman S, costing approximately Rs 1.48 crore, boasting a 325 bhp engine.
She also owns the BMW 7-Series, priced between Rs 1.82 to 1.84 crore.
Another luxury in her garage is the Bentley Arnage R, previously priced at Rs 2.25 crore, with a commanding V8 turbocharged engine.
Wikipedia
The Rolls Royce Cullinan tops her collection with a jaw-dropping price of Rs 6.95 crore, featuring a potent 6.5-litre V12 engine.
Thanks For Reading!