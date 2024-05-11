Honda Introduces All New Honda Freed MPV Minivan

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 11, 2024
Presenting the all-new Honda Freed, which has returned with a sophisticated interior and a facelift.
The new Freed is longer than the City sedan that is sold in India, measuring 4.3 meters in length and 2.74 meters in wheelbase.
With the 7-seater Freed equipped with a Touchscreen Display Audio that supports both Android Auto and Apple Car Play
i-VTEC 1.5L DOHC Engine. The ideal balance between fuel efficiency and acceleration is provided by a smooth and effective engine.
It comes equipped with a long list of creature comforts and a three-row cabin.
There are Petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrain options for the new Freed.