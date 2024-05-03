 Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 3, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: May 3, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 3, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Seagull Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, May 3, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Seagull Friday Night Lottery May 3, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 3, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Governor CV Ananda Bose Over Alleged Harassment Of Raj Bhavan...

Kolkata: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Governor CV Ananda Bose Over Alleged Harassment Of Raj Bhavan...

Take Concerted Action On Organized Crime, Terrorism And Extremist Ideologies: India At 19th INTERPOL...

Take Concerted Action On Organized Crime, Terrorism And Extremist Ideologies: India At 19th INTERPOL...

VIDEO: Tejashwi Yadav Develops Back Pain While Campaigning In Bihar's Araria, Police Help RJD Leader...

VIDEO: Tejashwi Yadav Develops Back Pain While Campaigning In Bihar's Araria, Police Help RJD Leader...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnath Singh Says 'Rahul Gandhi Couldn’t Muster Courage To Fight From...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnath Singh Says 'Rahul Gandhi Couldn’t Muster Courage To Fight From...

CBI Arrests NTPC Senior Manager For Accepting Bribe Of ₹8 Lakh, Conducts Searches At Noida...

CBI Arrests NTPC Senior Manager For Accepting Bribe Of ₹8 Lakh, Conducts Searches At Noida...