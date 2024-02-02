Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Committee Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai Submits Final UCC Report To CM Dhami | ani

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Committee Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, along with the committee members, handed over the UCC final report to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a programme organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami said that his government will move forward in the direction of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state by bringing a bill to the assembly session on February 5.

VIDEO | "Everyone was waiting for the draft. During the 2022 Assembly elections, we had said in our 'sankalp patra', under the leadership of PM Modi, that we will bring UCC in the state. The committee has handed over the draft to us. We will review the draft and work to bring a… pic.twitter.com/8RzcAOh7Kw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2024

"We all had been waiting for the report for a very long time and today we received the UCC committee's report. We will move forward. We will examine this report, and after completing all the formalities, we will put this forward during the State Assembly and this will be discussed further..." said CM Dhami in Dehradun. "Today is an important day for all the people of the state, when we are going to move forward with more strength by realizing the vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat' of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami posted on X.



Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweets, "The committee formed to prepare the draft for the purpose of implementing the Uniform Civil Code will submit the draft today at 11 am in Dehradun. After reviewing this, we will move forward in the direction of implementing the Uniform… pic.twitter.com/CO8uxWy8AZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2024

The Uttarakhand government had committed that it would present the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state assembly during a special session.

"While making a promise to the people of the state in the 2022 assembly elections, we had constituted the UCC Committee, taking a pledge to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. The 5-member drafting committee has made a report for the UCC. Two sub-committees were also made" the Chief Minister said.

Govt to place the bill in house

With the assembly session scheduled from the February 5 the government will now place the bill in the house during the session. Uttarakhand had constituted a panel on the Uniform Civil Code under Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai on May 27, 2022. The UCC was promised to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

Article 44 of the Constitution of India says that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

The UCC proposes a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption, and other matters. The UCC, which had been a hot topic that had polarised opinions over the last four years, hit the forefront in June last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of uniform legislation in an address in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.