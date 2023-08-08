Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Move Resolution Against UCC In State Assembly Today

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will move a resolution against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state assembly today, on Tuesday (August 8). The Kerala CM in the past had objected to reports that Central government wanted to introduce a bill on UCC in the Parliament during the Monsoon session of Parliament. However, the Central government could not do so due to a lack of UCC draft, said reports.

Read Also Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan Advocates Gender Justice For Muslim Women In UCC Submission

All parties except BJP against UCC, claims Kerala MP

Speaking on the issue, Congress MP M Suresh said, "In Kerala, all the parties, except BJP, are against Uniform Civil Code (UCC).We are against the UCC. In Kerala, there are a lot of agitations going on UCC, which is reflected in the Kerala Assembly also."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kerala CM vehemently against UCC

The Kerala CM has time and again spoken against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Last month, when talks about UCC gathered steam, the Kerala CM asked all MPs from Kerala to take a united stand against the UCC. The Kerala CM had said that laws such as UCC were being planned to be introduced in the country by BJP without due consultation with people of different castes and groups and that it was causing anxiety among the minorities. The Kerala CM was speaking at the meeting of MPs from Kerala who had gathered to discuss issues ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament.

UCC among the core promises of BJP

The UCC is among one of the core promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a long time. Along with the abtrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the UCC has been an issue extremely important for BJP's parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has made a push for the UCC, saying that one country could not have different laws for different people.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)