Gurugram Police Officer Suspended After Stalking Influencer Using Fake ID, FIR Registered After Exposé On Social Media | Instagram Screengrab

Gurugram: A Gurugram-based influencer accused a police officer of stalking and harassment, following which the authorities registered an FIR and suspend the accused officer.



The case came to light after Shivangi Peswani shared details of the incident on social media, exposing the conduct of the officer.

Stalking and Harassment Allegations



According to the video Peswani shared on Instagram, the incident took place on September 14 when she was returning home in Gurugram. She received a message on Instagram from a supposed female user claiming to have access to her car number, location, and movement details. Upon investigation, Shivangi discovered that the person was in fact a male police officer using a fake ID.



The officer allegedly admitted to tracking Shivangi via her car information and Instagram, and confessed that he liked her and wanted to talk to her. Shivangi filed a police complaint, stating that she had been distressed for an entire week. After eight to nine days, police tracked the officer and presented him before the SHO. Reports indicate that the SHO and another officer initially defended him, stating he had no ill intentions and was merely seeking friendship.



Police Initiate Action



Following the social media exposé and public attention, the police registered an FIR against the accused constable posted on EVR, suspended him, and initiated an investigation. Shivangi’s complaint highlights the risks posed by misuse of police authority and social media tracking.



A similar case, reported by Hindustan, shows similar patterns of social media fraud in Gurugram, where cybercriminals created fake Instagram profiles to solicit money from acquaintances. In that instance, Harsh Pandey, a resident of Sector 86, Gurugram, discovered a fake profile using his name and photo, prompting a complaint to the Cyber Crime Police Station in Manesar. Authorities launched an investigation and requested information from Instagram while warning the public to verify identities before responding to financial requests.



These cases underline growing concerns about social media security and the misuse of personal information by both civilians and individuals in positions of authority.