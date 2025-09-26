Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 26, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, September 26, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery September 26, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery held on September 26, 2025:

1st Prize (₹1,00,00,000)

84L 50746

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

50746 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹9,000)

0187636570 96465 64487 26870

64354 98116 22589 90327 91480

3rd Prize (₹450)

9246 3948 1689 1068 8477 1176 0582 0475 0177 0394

4th Prize (₹250)

9917 0892 7888 1467 0608 2034 7159 1423 7063 5979

5th Prize (₹120)

0302 2867 9160 7065 2970 8629 9140 8756 5298 1259 9467 8816 3501 0624 5355 7598 9991 9418 9491 6884 1623 8670 8580 0250 0818 2257 4193 2410 6711 7069 1264 5489 8172 6282 9869 6005 2152 0705 7674 8927 4624 7407 9560 5860 3287 5465 5106 9872 2627 6253 2933 4762 5865 5731 9579 6022 5695 5665 4294 1367 4960 7665 1509 0078 5697 4700 5826 5067 6899 7927 0882 1990 0801 8384 5462 6007 7236 2664 8241 6981 5785 0932 2405 5987 4719 8834 1296 6501 5230 9516 2859 6712 9118 6026 5187 2031 9292 4058 5710 6717

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.