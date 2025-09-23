 Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Shower In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures & AQI
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Shower In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures & AQI

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Shower In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures & AQI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Tuesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Update: | X

Bengaluru: Temperatures in the city have dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light rainfall on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. Karnataka's capital city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 15 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread light to moderate rain and isolated heavy rain in the north interior districts of the state. Scattered moderate rain and isolated heavy rain in the coastal, Malnad, and south interior districts from September 26."

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Shower In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures & AQI
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Shower In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures & AQI
'Will Do What's Best': Sourav Ganguly On Re-Election As President Of Cricket Association Of Bengal
'Will Do What's Best': Sourav Ganguly On Re-Election As President Of Cricket Association Of Bengal
Watch: NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Turns DJ At OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain’s Birthday Bash
Watch: NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Turns DJ At OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain’s Birthday Bash
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Warns Employees: 'Some of the Biggest Businesses We've Built Might Not Be As Relevant Going Forward'
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Warns Employees: 'Some of the Biggest Businesses We've Built Might Not Be As Relevant Going Forward'

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 30 which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain same throughout the day.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms; Check...
article-image

IMD advisory

The rainfall can temporarily disrupt electricity. Minor traffic snarls and the uprooting of weak tree branches are possible. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors and close windows and doors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Shower In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check...

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Shower In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check...

13-Year-Old Afghan Boy Found Hiding In Aircraft Wheel Well On Kabul-Delhi Flight, Detained By Indian...

13-Year-Old Afghan Boy Found Hiding In Aircraft Wheel Well On Kabul-Delhi Flight, Detained By Indian...

After Meeting EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Calls India 'Critical' Partner

After Meeting EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Calls India 'Critical' Partner

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Hospitalised After Minor Brain Stroke Symptoms

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Hospitalised After Minor Brain Stroke Symptoms

UP Buddhist Community Thanks PM Modi For Sending Buddha Relics To Russia

UP Buddhist Community Thanks PM Modi For Sending Buddha Relics To Russia