Aligarh Highway Tragedy: Car & Truck Collision Sparks Fire, 4 Family Members, Including 2 Children, Burnt To Death | VIDEO | X/@dharmendra_lmp

Aligarh: Four members of the same family, including two children, were burnt to death on Tuesday morning (September 23) when their car collided head-on with a mini truck on National Highway 91 near Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, one person survived with serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

The crash took place around 6:00 am near Nanau Bridge, approximately 25 kilometres from Aligarh city. According to officials, both vehicles were travelling at high speed when they collided head-on and became stuck together. The impact ruptured a fuel tank, sparking a fire that engulfed both vehicles within moments.

Some visuals of the aftermath of the crash surfaced on social media. Have a look at them here:

अलीगढ़



नेशनल हाईवे पर कार व कैंटर की भिड़ंत से लगी आग,

घटना में मासूम बच्चे व महिला सहित चार लोग जिन्दा जले,एक घायल । pic.twitter.com/YLmyDwatKS — Dharmendra Rajpoot (@dharmendra_lmp) September 23, 2025

The victims, returning from a temple visit, included two children aged 5 and 8, a woman and a man. Their bodies were severely burnt, making identification difficult. A fifth passenger was pulled from the wreckage by locals and admitted to Aligarh district hospital in critical condition, with doctors considering a referral to Agra for advanced care.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amrit Jain and fire brigade teams reached the site shortly after the accident. It took 30 to 40 minutes to control the blaze, by which time the vehicles were gutted. Traffic on the busy Agra–Aligarh route was diverted while rescue work was underway.

Have a look at the police's statement here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police have registered the case as an accident and launched an investigation into the cause, including possible speeding, driver negligence or mechanical fault. A forensic team has examined the wreckage, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

SP Amrit Jain described the incident as “very tragic” and confirmed that a road safety campaign would follow. The district administration has announced government assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

In a separate accident in Unnao district the same day, three people died when a speeding trailer crushed a stationary truck’s driver and conductor on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway.