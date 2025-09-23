Kolkata Rains: 5 Dead As Heavy Showers Cause Flood-Like Condition Before Durga Puja; Metro Services Disrupted; VIDEOS

Kolkata Rains: 5 Dead As Heavy Showers Cause Flood-Like Condition; Metro Services Disrupted (Screngrab) | X/@IANS

Kolkata: Heavy rains lashed Kolkata and the surrounding areas on Monday night, throwing normal life out of gear. At least five people have died in rain-related incidents in deifferent areas of Kolkata and its suburbs so far, reported NDTV. Flood-like situation is reported in several areas. Train and Metro Railway services were also disrupted in the city.

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the Garia Kamdahari area of the city recorded 332 mm of rain in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park at 285 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers in Kolkata due to a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal.

Several visuals of the waterlogged streets and residential complexes in the city surfaced online. This comes days before the annual Durga puja festivities in the Bengal capital.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Heavy rainfall has caused severe waterlogging in several areas, leading to vehicles being submerged on streets



(Visuals of Baguiati) pic.twitter.com/ktNXDVsssh — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2025

Waterlogging was also reported in the mid-section of the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram), particularly between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations, prompting the immediate suspension of services on this stretch, reported PTI.

VIDEO | West Bengal: Rains battered Kolkata overnight, leading to widespread waterlogging in both northern and southern parts of the city. North Kolkata recorded 200 mm of rainfall, while South Kolkata received 180 mm.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/Y8aFgnUZVn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2025

Metro services have been suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations since morning hours. A Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson said that the services were suspended in order to ensure passengers' safety.

"Truncated services are being run between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations," he said as quoted by the news agency.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging



(Visuals of Naktala area) pic.twitter.com/LfX8SqGINn — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2025

Railway services were also affected due to heavy showers. Due to waterlogging of tracks, train movement in the Sealdah south section has been suspended, while skeleton services are being run in the Sealdah north and main sections, an Eastern Railway official said.

Train services have alos been partially affected to and from Howrah and Kolkata terminal stations of Eastern Railway as tracks got waterlogged owing to heavy downpour, he said. Owing to the waterlogging at Chitpur yard, train movement on the Circular Railway line has also been suspended.

Kolkata Sector 5 this morning looks less like an IT hub and more like Venice, After one night of rain the streets turned into rivers#KolkataRain pic.twitter.com/3ZRjlxrPpl — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) September 23, 2025

Several schools in the city have declared a holiday in the wake of heavy downpour.

As per the IMD, heavy rainfall is also expected in Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts of South Bengal till September 24.