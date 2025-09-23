 Hapur Accident Video: Sports Bike Rams Into Two-Wheeler Coming From Opposite Side; Rider Flung Into Air
A speeding sports bike rammed into another bike coming from the opposite direction in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Monday, September 22. Three people were injured in the accident.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Sports Bike Rams Into Two-Wheeler Coming From Opposite Side; Rider Flung Into Air | X/@Sharma39Harish

Hapur: A speeding sports bike rammed into another bike coming from the opposite direction in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Monday at around 3 pm. The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area, and its disturbing video surfaced online. Three people, including the rider of the sports bike, were reported injured in the accident.

In the video, it could be seen that two people were coming on a bike, when a sports bike crashed into their vehicle at a high speed out the main gate of a service centre of a car company.

Video Of The Accident:

The disturbing visuals show that the impact of the collision was so strong that the rider of the sports bike was flung into the air and fell 10-15 meters away. The sports bike also flipped several times.

article-image

Meanwhile, two people on the other bike also sustained injuries. In the video, it could be seen that after seeing the sports bike coming at a high speed from the opposite direction, the rider of the other bike applied the brake. He was also not wearing a helmet.

After the incident, locals gathered at the spot. The injured were rushed to a hospital. The condition of both riders is reported to be critical.

Speeding Car Crashes Into People Outside Hotel In Hapur:

Earlier in July this year, a speeding car crashed into Raja Ji Haveli Hotel located on the National Highway - 9. One person died in the accident. The man, who lost his life, had gone to the hotel to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday.

According to reports, the incident took place as the driver of the car lost control. The video shows people were standing outside the hotel when suddenly a car came at a high speed, creating chaos. The vehicle rammed into several people.

