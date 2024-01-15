Uttarakhand: Courageous Friends Save 12-Year-Old Boy From Tiger In Dehradun; Child Suffers Serious Injuries (VIDEO) | Twitter

Dehradun: In a horrific incident, a minor boy was attacked by a tiger in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The boy suffered serious injuries after being attacked by the tiger. However, he was saved by his courageous friends with whom he went for playing when the tiger attacked him.

The kid is seen covered in blood after sustaining injuries

A video has surfaced on the internet in which the kid is seen covered in blood after sustaining injuries to his head. There are reports that the boy was attacked by the tiger while he was returning home with his friends in the evening.

Disturbing video. Viewer's discretion advised

साहसी बच्चों ने अपने मित्र को गुलदार के पंजों से छुड़ा लिया।

ये कोई कहानी नहीं बल्कि देहरादून के राजपुर थाना क्षेत्र में कैनाल रोड पर आज शाम छह बजे के आसपास यह घटी घटना है।

दोस्तों के साथ नदी किनारे खेलकर लौट रहे 12 वर्षीय बच्चे निखिल थापा पर गुलदार ने हमला कर दिया। इससे पहले… pic.twitter.com/buMWzfLPcZ — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) January 14, 2024

The incident occurred on Canal Road

The incident occurred on Canal Road which falls under the Rajpur Police Station area of ​​Dehradun. At around 6 PM, when 12-year-old Nikhil Thapa was returning home after playing on the river bank with his friend, he was attacked by the tiger. Before the tiger could take Nikhil away, his courageous friends rescued him from the clutches of the animal.

They risked their lives to save their friend

They risked their lives to save their friend from the tiger. However, Nikhkil suffered serious injuries to his head and blood was flowing profusely from his head. He has been admitted to Doon Hospital and the kid is receiving treatment. The video of Nikhjil crying on the road after suffering injuries is doing rounds on social media.

Breaking -



केनाल रोड पर बाघ ने बच्चे पर किया हमला



बच्चा हुआ घायल



राहगीरों ने बेमुस्किल बाघ को भगाया pic.twitter.com/KZM2NbJUF8 — Shantanu Bisht (@Shantanu_bisht_) January 14, 2024

The kid suffered deep injuries on the back of his head

It can be seen in the video that he has suffered deep injury on the back of his head which he had covered with the hoodie he was wearing. The onlookers were filming the kid with the injuries and the video has went viral on social media. The incident highlights that kids should not be left unattended in areas surrounded by jungles, which is an inhabitant for these wild animals.