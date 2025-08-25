 UP: Class VII Student Cycles 400km To Meet Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan After Mother's Scolding
The student told police he was devoted to Premanand Maharaj, regularly watched his videos, and had long expressed desire to meet him.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
A Class VII student from Lucknow set off on 400-kilometre journey to Vrindavan on his bicycle to meet famous seer Premanand Maharaj, after being scolded by his mother for poor academic performance.

The incident began on Wednesday (20 August) when the student, a resident of Pink City Buddheshwar whose father runs a jewellery shop near Dhaniyamahri Bridge, requested Rs 100 from his mother for books. His mother responded by saying he didn't study properly and would receive money only when his father returned home.

Upset by the scolding, the boy took his Ranger bicycle and left home around 4:15 pm. When he failed to return by evening, concerned parents filed a missing person report at Para Police Station at 8 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava directed investigation teams to trace the student using CCTV footage. The trail led police through multiple cameras, revealing the boy had cycled 70 kilometres on the Agra Expressway—where cycling is prohibited, before hitchhiking in a truck to reach Vrindavan via Yamuna Expressway.

Station House Officer Sachin Kaushik explained that examination of over 100 CCTV cameras helped track the student's route. The boy was safely recovered from an ashram in Vrindavan on Saturday after three days and reunited with his family.

The student told police he was devoted to Premanand Maharaj, regularly watched his videos, and had long expressed desire to meet him. During his journey, he removed his shirt and tied it to the bicycle handle whilst chanting "Radha-Radha" upon entering Vrindavan.

Authorities have reprimanded expressway officials for failing to notice the underage cyclist on the restricted highway.

